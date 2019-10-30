Thursday, Oct. 31
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Marshall trick-or-treating, 4-7 p.m., community wide
Municipal trick or treat, Marshall Community Library, 4-7 p.m., treats will be handed out by staff from the library, police department, fire department, EMS and village administration, attendees can tour a fire truck, ambulance and police car
Marshall Lions winter clothing drive, Marshall Lions Park, 4-7 p.m., drop off gently used winter coats, snow pants, hats, boots, and mittens; Lions will also be serving free hot chocolate, hot dogs and candy as part of trick-or-treating
Friday, Nov. 1
Adult game night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., adults are invited for a night of gaming, attendees are asked to bring a favorite game or snack to share, sign up online
Saturday, Nov. 2
Maunesha River clean up, Waterloo, 9 a.m., volunteers should meet at the old Burger King parking lot, lunch will be provided at the end of the workday, email freyr33@gmail.com if interested in volunteering
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Nov. 4
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+,Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Read to Bounce, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m., children are invited to read to canine Bounce for 15 minutes, sign up online or drop in
ABCs of Medicare presentation, Marshall Community Library, 5:30 p.m., an educational session to increase people’s Medicare knowledge, learn about the A, B, C and D benefits, enrollment window and the 2020 mandatory supplement changes, free, RSVPs welcome by calling 920-285-9184
Junginger book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will be discussing “At the Wolf’s Table” by Rosella Postorino, new members welcome
Tuesday, Nov. 5
ABCs of Medicare presentation, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., an educational session to increase people’s Medicare knowledge, learn about the A, B, C and D benefits, enrollment window and the 2020 mandatory supplement changes, free, RSVPs welcome by calling 920-285-9184
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Medicare Part D assistance, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, noon to 3 p.m., Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734, for more information contact Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Youth tech time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m., children ages 5 and older can drop-in to learn to use Ozobots, littleBits and Makey Makey kits, children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, no registration required
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to join this group to create greeting cards and other paper crafts, participants asked to bring their own double-sided tape or glue, free
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Nov. 7
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Tissue paper canvas art, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., learn to paint using tissue paper, recommended for children ages 10 and older, registration required
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., choose a recipe from a cookbook on display at the library, make it and bring it to this event, this month’s theme – Thanksgiving Feast, no registration required
Saturday, Nov. 9
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Nov. 11
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
“Frozen II” story time, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., meet Princess Elsa from “Frozen” and its sequel, she will read a story and do a craft with children, free, children must be accompanied by an adult
Clark book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will be discussing “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, new members welcome
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Ukulele night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., join the library for a ukulele jam session, all ages welcome, bring your own uke or there will be a few to borrow
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will be discussing “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, new members welcome
Thursday, Nov. 14
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
