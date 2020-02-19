Marshall post-prom committee
hosting Feb. 20, 23 fundraisers
The Marshall post-prom committee will be holding a Subway Night at the Marshall Subway on Feb. 20 from 4-7 p.m. A meat raffle will be held Feb. 23 at The Fox in Marshall starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 along with a 50/50 cash raffle. Proceeds from both events will be used to fund Marshall post-prom events.
Blood drives set for Feb. 21, March 3
There will be two local blood drives happening in the next few weeks. People can donate Friday, Feb. 21 at the Waterloo Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Tuesday, March 3 at Holy Family Church in Marshall from 1-4 p.m. Donors can register online at www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767; walk-ins welcome.
Brunch of music, arts
showcase scheduled for Feb. 22
The Marshall Music Boosters are hosting the annual Brunch of Music and Fine Arts Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 22. Attendees can enjoy performances by Marshall High School instrumental and vocal students, as well as artwork created by the high school students. The event will run from 9:30- 11 a.m. in the Marshall High School commons. The Music Boosters will be providing complimentary muffins, donuts, bagels, fruit, coffee and juice. Financial donations are appreciated.
Auxiliary seeking veteran
photos for 100th anniversary
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary will be celebrating 100 years in April and as part of the event, is looking to honor local women who have served or are currently serving in the military. Please send a 5x7 photo of the veteran (in or out of uniform), along with her name, rank and dates of service to Deb Krueger, 504 Minnehaha Lane, Waterloo, WI 53594. Contact Krueger at 920-366-0152 with questions or for more information.
Card party set for March 1
The Catholic Order of Foresters is hosting a Euchre and sheephead card party Saturday, March 1 at the Marshall Parish Hall. The cost is $5 per person; a light lunch will follow.
River alliance holding
March 7 Euchre tournament
The Maunesha River Alliance is hosting a Euchre tournament on Saturday, March 7 at the Barrel Inn. In-person registration begins at 11 a.m. and the entry fee is $10. The payout will be 100% of all money collected. There will also be a silent auction beginning at noon and ending at 5 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. For more information or to RSVP contact Ryan Frey at freyr33@gmail.com.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
