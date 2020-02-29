Join the Marshall FFA and FFA alumni on Sunday, March 15 for a pancake breakfast in the Marshall High School commons. The menu will feature blueberry, chocolate chip, or regular pancakes. Additional menu items include scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, donuts, milk, and juice. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon.
After the meal, take some time to visit the kids’ corner. Try your hand at milking a life-size cow replica, look inside some chicken eggs, learn about Marshall FFA chapter events, and more.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support FFA leadership and career opportunities as well as the help fund the E. Peck Animal Agriculture Learning Center.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $5 for children ages 11 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door. Contact any Marshall FFA or FFA alumni member or Paula Bakken at pbakken@marshallschools.org or 608-655-1310 for more information.
