The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary was happy to honor two Badger Girl State Representatives, Makenna Holtzhueter and Christi Forman of Waterloo High School, at its Aug. 19 meeting. The girls were presented with certificates of participation and the governors proclamation for BGS. The girls presented a briefing of what they experienced at the UW-Oshkosh campus in June where the ALA program is hosted each year. The amazing week of learning is focused on responsible citizenship, leadership, and love for God and country. They are immersed in learning about the political process by electing officials for all levels of state government and are allowed to actively run a mock government. This week of learning opportunities is great, but they always have time for fun and formation of long-term friendships. The organization encouraged the girls to give back to their school and community in leadership through their great feedback of this learning experience. The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary offered its appreciation to the parents and all who supported these girls for participation in this program.

