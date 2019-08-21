Thursday, Aug. 22
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Friday, Aug. 23
Magic the Gathering club, Marshall Community Library, 3-5 p.m., play Magic the Gathering card game, all ages welcome, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Legion closed due to private party
Saturday, Aug. 24
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Holy Family Parish festival, St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 120 S. Beebee St. in Marshall, food served from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., music by the David Austin polka band 5-8 p.m., proceeds benefit Holy Family Parish and School, for more information contact Joni Crave at 920-285-3545
Sunday, Aug. 25
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemens Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Holy Family Parish festival, St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 120 S. Beebee St. in Marshall, food beginning at 11 a.m. featuring cowboy lunch and Mexican food stand, ballet Folklorica dance group at noon and Jourdan Hines performs 1-3 p.m., proceeds benefit Holy Family Parish and School, for more information contact Joni Crave at 920-285-3545
Monday, Aug. 26
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Aug. 29
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Community night, Waterloo Firemen’s Park, 5-9 p.m., featuring music by the Soggy Prairie Boys, baseball game and vendors, call 920-478-3025 for more information
Friday, Aug. 30
Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall, 2-4:30 p.m.
Magic the Gathering club, Marshall Community Library, 3-5 p.m., play Magic the Gathering card game, all ages welcome, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Teen program: cosplay raffle party, Marshall Community Library, 4-5 p.m., for teens ages 13-17, celebrate the end of the teen summer reading program with food, games and prizes, cosplay encouraged, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Aug. 31
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
