The public is invited to participate at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Annual Chili Cook-Off and Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
People are invited to enter their own chili in one of the categories of traditional, spicy and unique. Participants are asked to submit their name, address, phone number, email and chili category to the church office at htcstaff@holytrinity-marshall.com. Or, pick up an entry form at church on Monday-Thursday, 9-11a.m. The deadline for entries is Sunday, Sept. 21. Winners in each category will receive a prize. Entering, tasting and judging the chili competition are free.
In addition to the cook-off, people can feast on a big bowl of in-house, chef’s special chili with all the fixings. Enjoy baked potatoes and hot dogs with optional chili topping or other toppings, along with chips, beverages and an array of desserts. Carry-outs are available until 1:30 p.m. or until sold out.
There will also be a silent auction and an old-fashioned hayride around the village. Children can get creative with pumpkin-painting and face-painting. For more information, call the church office at 608-655-4246.
