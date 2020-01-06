If you are a veteran or novice gardener who would like to learn more about gardening and landscaping, consider participating in the next Master Gardener Volunteer Level 1 Training Program.
Extension Dodge County will offer a 14-week Level 1 Master Gardener Volunteer Training from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings beginning Feb. 4 and concluding in early May. Training will be held at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 East Oak Street in Juneau. Participants are required to attend a mandatory orientation meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building. This program is only offered in Dodge County every other year.
The program cost is $150 and includes training and a one-year membership to the local and state organization. The training is open to the general public and participants must be at least 18 years of age. Registration will be on a first come, first served basis and class size is limited to 25 participants. Registration deadline for the class is Friday, Jan. 17. Acceptance into the class will be contingent upon passing a background check. For more information, call the Dodge County UW-Extension Office at 920-386-3790.
This Dodge County program is not solely internet-based, but rather features a variety of hands-on labs plus University of Wisconsin specialists and other guest speakers with expertise and knowledge on a wide range of different topics each week including: preparing soils for optimum plant growth, plant propagation, backyard wildlife, landscaping, insect identification and control, annuals and perennials, fruits and vegetables, native prairies, turf grass management, plant diseases, and weed control. Participants are expected to come to class prepared by reading the manual and watching the on-line lecture series. If participants do not have access to a computer, they can make arrangements to use one at the Extension Office.
Successfully completing the training program is the first step to becoming a Certified Master Gardener Volunteer and a member of the Dodge County and Wisconsin Master Gardener Associations. Participants must also complete 24 hours of community service by October of the year after their training. In exchange for training, participants share their time and knowledge in approved education projects in their local area.
Community service work can easily be accomplished through working on local community projects, providing educational assistance and training, or serving with other Master Gardeners at the local Help Line. Dodge County Certified Master Gardener Volunteers work at local public gardens, nursing homes, community beautification and education projects, home show exhibits, county fair displays and more.
For more information about the Dodge County Master Gardener Volunteer Level 1 Training Program or to register, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension/Master Gardener Association website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/ or connect with us on Facebook.
