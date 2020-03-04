Thursday, March 5
Bake sale, Farmers & Merchants Bank – Waterloo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., purchase baked goods to benefit the annual Relay for Life and the bank’s relay team
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers
MarioKart tournament, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., participate and find out who will be the new Wii U MarioKart champion, all ages welcome
Spaghetti dinner, VFW Hall 115 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, Waterloo post-prom will sell dinner for $5 a plate, meal includes pasta, marinara sauce(meatballs optional), garlic bread and dessert, to-go option available, proceeds benefit the Waterloo High School post-prom activities
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is Asian dishes, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library andtake a copy of that recipe home – make it and bring the dish to the library
Friday, March 6
Bake sale, Farmers & Merchants Bank – Waterloo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., purchase baked goods to benefit the annual Relay for Life and the bank’s relay team
Nerf battle, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 5-7 p.m., students in sixth grade and older, bring your own Nerf guns if possible, there will be a limited supply of Nerf guns available to borrow, register by March 4 on the library’s websiteSaturday, March 7
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Euchre tournament, Barrel Inn, 11 a.m. registration and games at noon, entry fee is $10 per person, silent auction from noon to 5 p.m., sponsored by the Maunesha River Alliance, contact Ryan Frey at freyr33@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information
Monday, March 9
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie
Spaghetti dinner and Fine Arts Showcase, Marshall Elementary School, 5:30 p.m., a spaghetti dinner will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. with entertainment by Marshall Middle School instrumental and vocal students from 6-7 p.m., meal prices are $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students in grades 6-12, and $3 for children in fifth grade and younger, hosted by the Marshall Music Boosters
Family Lego night, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., the library will supply the bricks and attendees supply the creativity, solve a problem using Legos, children ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Tuesday, March 10
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, donations accepted
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., this month learn about the DASH diet and eating to improve your health
PJ storytime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., children are invited to wear their pajamas to this evening event featuring stories, rhymes, and crafts, recommended for children ages 8 and younger, no registration required
Pilates, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., improve your core and flexibility, please bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Wednesday, March 11
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m.
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Songs for St. Patrick’s Day, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., David Drake will perform traditional and contemporary Irish songs including Boston Irish, pub and sailor songs, free
Thursday, March 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Holy Family Catholic School open house, Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo, 6-8 p.m., tour the school, meet the staff and enjoy entertainment by Mr. Pickles
Saturday, March 14
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Sunday, March 15
Pancake breakfast, Marshall High School, 8 a.m. to noon, the Marshall FFA and FFA alumni will hold a pancake breakfast featuring blueberry, chocolate chip and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, applesauce, donuts, milk, and juice, cost is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 11 and younger, event will also have a kids’ corner, proceeds benefit the Marshall FFA
Pancake breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus monthly breakfast menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties and beverages, $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and younger
Monday, March 16
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Smash Bros. Tournament, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., participants will compete to be the new Wii U Smash Bros. champion, open to all ages
Monday night movie, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., library will have a free showing of “Knives Out” rated PG-13
Tuesday, March 17
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Shamrock stations, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3-5 p.m., Participate in the picture scavenger hunt and choose from several stations of activities at this drop-in event, recommended for preschool and school age children
Writer’s workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., have a writing project you have started or want to write, this group will help you reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome
Book club, Marshall Community Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Code Talkers” by Joseph Bruchac
Wednesday, March 18
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Book talk: “Mama Rae’s Rocks and Rhymes,” Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., local author Suzette Rae Fell Buhr will share her new book – a combination poetry collection and rock and mineral field guide, best for adults and teens
Thursday, March 19
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Melted crayon art, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., teens and tweens will create canvas art using melted crayons, recommended for grades 4 and older, registration required and can be done on the library’s website
