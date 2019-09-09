Thursday, Sept. 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Friday, Sept. 13
American Legion burger night, American Legion building, 4:30 p.m., final night of the season, Legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, brats, French fries and onion rings
Saturday, Sept. 14
Maunesha River clean-up day, meet at Langer Park and carpool to the work site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., help clean up blockage in the river, lunch will be provided, to register contact freyr33@gmail.com
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Marshall Youth Club Bash for Cash, Fireman’s Park Marshall, 5 p.m., fundraiser for the Marshall Youth Club, $60 ticket admits two people for dinner and drinks and entry into the cash raffle, grand prize is $2,000, there will also be multiple other raffles, must be 21 and older to attend, email marshallyouthclubboard@gmail.com to purchase tickets or for more information
Sunday, Sept. 15
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemans Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Monday, Sept. 16
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Book club, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary” by Simon Winchester, new members welcome, RSVP to staff@marlib.org or call 608-655-3123
Writers’ workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., do you have a book or writing project that you have started or want to write? Join this writing workshop to help reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome, for more information call 920-478-3344
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Learn gelli art printing, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., learn to make multi-colored, multi-textured prints at this free event, open to 15 adult participants, registration required by calling 608-655-3123
Thursday, Sept. 19
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m. ,a fun twist on a recipe exchange, Choose your family's favorite recipe, make it and bring to the library, bring a copy of the recipe and go home with a new cook book, no registration required
Saturday, Sept. 21
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
