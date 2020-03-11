Thursday, March 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Holy Family Catholic School open house, Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo, 6-8 p.m., tour the school, meet the staff and enjoy entertainment by Mr. Pickles
Saturday, March 14
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Waterloo Area Historical Society board meeting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., anyone interested in historic Waterloo is invited to attend
Sunday, March 15
Pancake breakfast, Marshall High School, 8 a.m. to noon, the Marshall FFA and FFA alumni will hold a pancake breakfast featuring blueberry, chocolate chip and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, applesauce, donuts, milk, and juice, cost is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children ages 11 and younger, event will also have a kids’ corner, proceeds benefit the Marshall FFA
Pancake breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., Knights of Columbus monthly breakfast menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties and beverages, $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and younger
Monday, March 16
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required
Smash Bros. Tournament, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., participants will compete to be the new Wii U Smash Bros. champion, open to all ages
Monday night movie, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., library will have a free showing of “Knives Out” rated PG-13
Tuesday, March 17
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Shamrock stations, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3-5 p.m., Participate in the picture scavenger hunt and choose from several stations of activities at this drop-in event, recommended for preschool and school age children
Writer’s workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., have a writing project you have started or want to write, this group will help you reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome
Book club, Marshall Community Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Code Talkers” by Joseph Bruchac
Wednesday, March 18
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Book talk: “Mama Rae’s Rocks and Rhymes,” Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., local author Suzette Rae Fell Buhr will share her new book – a combination poetry collection and rock and mineral field guide, best for adults and teens
Thursday, March 19
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Melted crayon art, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., teens and tweens will create canvas art using melted crayons, recommended for grades 4 and older, registration required and can be done on the library’s website
Saturday, March 21
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, March 23
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Tuesday, March 24
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
PJ storytime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., children are invited to wear their pajamas to this evening event featuring stories, rhymes, games or crafts, recommended for children ages 8 and younger, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wednesday, March 25
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Introduction to Medicare, Marshall Community Library, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., learn the ABCs of Medicare from Larry Raup, RSVP by contacting the library or Raup at 920-285-9184
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Read to Duke, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6-7 p.m., children can read to canine Duke for 15 minutes, sign up online or drop in at the library
Thursday, March 26
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Adult craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., create chalk couture, $15 per board or $10 if you bring your own board, Friends members receive a $5 discount, registration required and can be done on the library’s website.
