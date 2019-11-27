Saturday, Nov. 30
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Dec. 1
Legion Auxiliary chili cook off, Waterloo American Legion building, enjoy watching the Packers football game while sampling chili, there will also be a meat raffle, bar opens at 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, new members welcome
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Welcome to Medicare seminar, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 4 p.m., volunteer Jean Holzhueter with the Jefferson County elder benefit specialist will talk about parts A, B, C, and D of Medicare
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to come make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring double-sided tape or glue
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Holiday sing-along, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., get in the holiday spirit with a ukulele night/holiday sing-along, bring your ukulele or borrow one from the library, people can also just join to sing
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Dec. 5
Waterloo School District community conversation, Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Waterloo, 8:30-11 a.m., learn about ways to increase community-based employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Patriots Club chili supper, Waterloo High School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m., menu includes chili, bread, dessert and milk, $5 per person, proceeds will benefit Badger Honor Flight
Santa story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., featuring a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” sing-a-longs, crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa, free
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holy Family baked goods and craft bazaar, St. Mary’s Church in Marshall, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a variety of baked goods and crafts will be available to purchase, Mrs. Claus’ Closet Décor and Granny’s Attic will also be open
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Sunday, Dec. 8
Marshall FFA Euchre party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and games begin at noon, entry is $5 per person, food and beverages will be available to purchase
Monday, Dec. 9
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Santa at the fire station, Marshall Fire Station 119 Industrial Drive, 4-7 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, special presents to all who visit Santa, free cookies, popcorn and beverages, toys for the community toy drive can also be dropped off
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Christmas on the Island” by Jenny Colgan, new members welcome
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Adult/teen craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., attendees will be making hot chocolate gift sets, register online, all materials provided, free
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Holiday pine wreath workshop, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., learn to create a pine holiday wreath to take home, all supplies provided, registration required by calling 608-655-3126, free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.