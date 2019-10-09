The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Jefferson County is currently seeking volunteers to be home delivered meal drivers in the Waterloo area for approximately one hour during the midday. Exact times and frequency of volunteer shifts may vary. Volunteer drivers are responsible for picking up meals at 11:45 a.m. and delivering meals to Waterloo residents who participate in the Jefferson County Senior Nutrition Program.
The purpose of the senior nutrition program is to provide nutrition services that assist older individuals to live independently by promoting better health through improved nutrition and reduced social isolation through programs coordinated with nutrition-related services.
ADRCs exist in order to provide reliable information, advice and assistance services to the elderly and persons age 18 and older with disabilities.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact nutrition program supervisor Leigh at 920-674-8134 or email leighf@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
