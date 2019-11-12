Just as couples prepare for their baby’s arrival by taking childbirth classes and practicing their diapering, holding and feeding skills, there are also ways to help a pet prepare for a new family member.
Plan to take part in this fun and informative class taught by popular behaviorist Mittsy Voiles. She will help you to understand ways that you can help your pets adjust to the bundle of joy that will soon enter your home.
This free workshop, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, which is located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
There is no cost to attend, but please consider bringing a cash donation or an item from the shelter’s ‘wish list’.
If you have questions or would like to reserve a seat, call Taylor at the shelter at 920-674-2048.
