Courier office to close for the holidays
The Courier office will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to allow employees to observe the holidays.
Winter swim lesson
registration now open
Winter swim lesson registration at the Waterloo Community Pool is now open. Registration information can be found at https://waterloo.k12.wi.us/departments/community_pool. Register early, space is limited. Lessons begin Jan. 6, 2020. Call 920-478-3633, ext. 4143 for more information.
MAHS holding Dec. 22 open house
The Marshall Area Historical Society is hosting an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the historical society museum, 128 E. Main St. Members of the organization have set up displays to show the relics and artifacts from the last two archaeology digs at the Marshall Hotel, and recent items added to the collection. People can renew also renew or start a new membership during the open house. Light refreshments will be served.
Waterloo School District
offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
