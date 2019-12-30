Thursday, Jan. 2

Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information

Saturday, Jan. 4

Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information

Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information

Monday, Jan. 6

Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost

Kids book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., children are invited to come for activities, listen to the beginning of the story and take the book home, this month’s book is “Key Hunters: the Mysterious Moonstone” by Eric Luper

Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will be discussing “Educated” by Tara Westover

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to come make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring double-sided tape or glue

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information

Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information

Thursday, Jan. 9

Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information

Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is soups, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library, make the recipe and bring it to the library, no registration required

Saturday, Jan. 11

Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information

Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information

Turkey dinner, Waterloo American Legion building on Highway 89, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, menu includes turkey in gravy, biscuits or mashed potatoes, and assorted breads, salads and desserts, cost is $9 for adults and $5.50 for ages 5-10, hosted by the Waterloo American Legion

Sunday, Jan. 12

Euchre card party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and play at noon, $5 per player, food and beverages will be available to purchase, hosted by the Marshall FFA alumni

Monday, Jan. 13

Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost

Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m.

Teen book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., recommended for grades 6 and older, group will discuss “Steelheart” by Brandon Sanderson

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information

Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information

Daytime book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Thursday, Jan. 16

Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information

Yoga, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., increase strength and flexibility with yoga, bring a yoga mat or towel, free

