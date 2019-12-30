Thursday, Jan. 2
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Jan. 4
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Monday, Jan. 6
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost
Kids book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., children are invited to come for activities, listen to the beginning of the story and take the book home, this month’s book is “Key Hunters: the Mysterious Moonstone” by Eric Luper
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will be discussing “Educated” by Tara Westover
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to come make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring double-sided tape or glue
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Jan. 9
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is soups, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library, make the recipe and bring it to the library, no registration required
Saturday, Jan. 11
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Turkey dinner, Waterloo American Legion building on Highway 89, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, menu includes turkey in gravy, biscuits or mashed potatoes, and assorted breads, salads and desserts, cost is $9 for adults and $5.50 for ages 5-10, hosted by the Waterloo American Legion
Sunday, Jan. 12
Euchre card party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and play at noon, $5 per player, food and beverages will be available to purchase, hosted by the Marshall FFA alumni
Monday, Jan. 13
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m.
Teen book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., recommended for grades 6 and older, group will discuss “Steelheart” by Brandon Sanderson
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Thursday, Jan. 16
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Yoga, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., increase strength and flexibility with yoga, bring a yoga mat or towel, free
