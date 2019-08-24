The public is invited to join the Marshall Area Historical Society as it conducts an archaeological excavation Sunday, Sept. 8 of one of Marshall’s oldest inhabited sites from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The old hotel at 113 Main St. in Marshall was built in 1873. It is currently the private residence of the Augustine family. Before they put in a new a sun porch at the back of their property, they are offering MAHS and the public a chance to dig up a piece of the what is probably Marshall’s oldest inhabited land.
During the previous dig, MAHS volunteers found many items, including bones, a glass medicine bottle, a doll’s head, silver spoons, broken ceramics, and a brass button from a Civil War staff officer’s uniform button. They hope to find equally interesting items in the next section of ground.
Volunteers are needed to help dig. MAHS is inviting the general public as well as for those looking to fulfill community service hours, or a scout troop looking to earn a merit badge. Volunteers should at least 11 years old, and should be prepared to handle potentially dangerous items like broken bottles or rusty nails. All volunteers will be required to sign a waiver of liability.
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes (not sandals), gloves, and sunscreen. If possible, volunteers should bring a trowel and something to sit or kneel on (like a piece of carpeting). Water will be provided, and the Augustine family will allow volunteers to use their bathroom.
All artifacts found will belong to the Augustine family, but may be displayed at the MAHS museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.