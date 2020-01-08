Thursday, Jan. 9
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is soups, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library, make the recipe and bring it to the library, no registration required
Saturday, Jan. 11
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Turkey dinner, Waterloo American Legion building on Highway 89, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, menu includes turkey in gravy, biscuits or mashed potatoes, and assorted breads, salads and desserts, cost is $9 for adults and $5.50 for ages 5-10, hosted by the Waterloo American Legion
Sunday, Jan. 12
Euchre card party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and play at noon, $5 per player, food and beverages will be available to purchase, hosted by the Marshall FFA alumni
Monday, Jan. 13
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Family Lego night, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., solve problems using Legos, library will provide the Legos, children ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, free
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., learn how to navigate the library including how to order and renew items, refreshments provided
Teen book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., recommended for grades 6 and older, group will discuss “Steelheart” by Brandon Sanderson
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Bringing Literature to Life with Chris Fascione, Marshall Early Learning Center gym, 6 p.m., Marshall families and students are invited to see nationally-known family entertainer Chris Fascione, free
Thursday, Jan. 16
Waterloo Area Historical Society board meeting, 10 a.m., Karl Junginger Memorial Library, group will elect officers and discussion of program plans and financial update, call 920-478-8015 for more information
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Yoga, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., increase strength and flexibility with yoga, bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Saturday, Jan. 18
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Mini golf mixer, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., for a donation to the Friends of the library people can golf from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., annual mini golf mixer will be from 5-8 p.m. and is open to members of the Friends who have paid dues, the annual dues can be paid/renewed at the mixer
Sunday, Jan. 19
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sweet rolls and beverages, group will be accepting a free will donation instead of a set cost, proceeds benefit Holy Family Parish and School
Monday, Jan. 20
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Monday movie night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., free showing of a biopic starring Renee Zellweger who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of this actress known for her role in “The Wizard of Oz”
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Writer’s workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., have a writing project you have started or want to write, this group will help you reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome
Book club, Marshall Community Library, 6:30 p.m., book to be determined, teens and adults welcome
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Jan. 23
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
