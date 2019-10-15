VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
Community Trick-or-Treat hours set
Trick-or-treating in Waterloo will occur from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Trick-or-treating in Marshall will be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Lions collecting winter clothing Oct. 18, 31
The Marshall Lions winter clothing drive is underway to collect gently used or new winter coats, snow pants, hats, boots, mittens, and gloves for all ages. Items can be dropped at the entrance of the stadium before the Oct. 18 Marshall vs. Winnebago Lutheran Academy football game or at the Oct. 31 Marshall Lions Halloween Celebration from 4-7 p.m. at Lions Park ,203 Hubbell St., featuring free hot chocolate, hot dogs and candy.
WAHS board to meet Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s small conference room. On the agenda is financial update, roof repair completed, and November Annual Meeting plans. Anyone interested in historic Waterloo is invited to join. Call 920-478-8015 for information.
K of C pancake breakfast set for Sunday
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus are hosting a pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 20 at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo from 8-11:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Macabre Marshall presentation Oct. 23
Learn about the true tragic, gruesome, mysterious and weird stories from Marshall’s past Oct. 23 at the Marshall Community Library beginning at 7 p.m. Stories include some of last year’s material (an alligator in the Maunesha and the girl with no hands) plus new material, featuring the murder at Charlie’s Diner. This program is not appropriate for children.
Scholarship foundation hosting Oct. 24 event in Lake Mills
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a wine and tapas dinner at Lewis Station Winery, 217 N. Main St., Lake Mills on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include two drinks (wine, beer and soda) and all the tapas one can eat. Limited advance tickets sales are available at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall during regular business hours. Tickets are also available by emailing PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com.
Drug take-back day scheduled for Oct. 24, 25
The Marshall Police Department will be coordinating with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin. During Oct. 24 and 25, residents will be able to dispose of prescription medications at the police department offices. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because the drugs can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused. Call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533 for more information.
Merchant Trick-or-Treat set for Oct. 30
The Waterloo Area Chamber of Commerce will hold merchant trick-or-treat Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. Participating businesses will have a pumpkin displayed visible from the outside.
Get Fired Up for Reading in October
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting the Fired Up for Reading Challenge. During the month of October, independent readers who read at least four hours during the month of October will receive a surprise. The child who reads the most hours will get a ride to school on a Waterloo fire truck. Reading logs are available at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.