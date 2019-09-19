Area youth are invited to participate in one of four different Science Day sessions on Oct. 19 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. The event is in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival held throughout Wisconsin October 17-20. The four-day Wisconsin Science Festival is a statewide celebration with events across Wisconsin for people of all ages. Events include hands-on science exhibitions, demonstrations, performances, tours, workshops and more.
Sessions include Food for Thought: Domestic Science where participants learn how to harness the power of fruits and vegetables for an epic “food fight,” Iron-Man’s Cereal, Reinforced Rice, Make your Own Bioplastic, Separate DNA and plenty more. The Beaver Dam RoboHackerz Robotics Team will teach RoboSumo, where teams work together to build a robot to compete in a battle with another robot. Other sessions feature Make Your Own Robot! where youth participants make and take home a robot, and Take the LEGO Challenge where kids can get creative at different LEGO building stations. They will have challenges to complete and lots of ideas to take home.
Registration for Science Day is $5 for each participant and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 27. Registration forms are available at the Division of Extension, Dodge County office located at 127 E. Oak Street in Juneau or online at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
