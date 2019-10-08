Get Fired Up for Reading in October
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting the Fired Up for Reading Challenge. During the month of October, independent readers who read at least four hours during the month of October will receive a surprise. The child who reads the most hours will get a ride to school on a Waterloo fire truck. Reading logs are available at the library.
Marshall Fire Department pancake breakfast Sunday
The Marshall Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 13 at the fire station from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, and a beverage. Tickets are $7 for people ages 16 and older, $4 for diners ages 6-15 and free for those 5 and younger. In addition to breakfast there will be a silent pie auction, raffle, firefighter challenge and supporter t-shirts for sale.
Reeseville Fire Department Bingo fundraiser Sunday
The Reeseville Fire Department is hosting Bingo Sunday at the Reeseville Community Center, 406 N. Main St. Doors open at 4 p.m. with Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Fifteen games will be played plus one progressive game. Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Reeseville Fire Department.
Marshall Volleyball Pink Night fundraiser Oct. 15
The Marshall High School volleyball teams will be hosting ‘Pink Night’ on Tuesday, Oct. 15 during their game against Belleville to help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness in conjunction with the Columbus Community Hospital. There will be 50/50, raffle tickets, several raffle prizes, bake sales, concessions, and a tailgate from 4:30- 7:30 p.m. The tailgate will consist of pasta, dessert, and bottled water for $5. There will also be a limited quantity of Volley for a Cause t-shirts for sale at the door.
Macabre Marshall presentation set for Oct. 23 at the library
Learn about the true tragic, gruesome, mysterious and weird stories from Marshall’s past Oct. 23 at the Marshall Community Library beginning at 7 p.m. Stories include some of last year’s material (an alligator in the Maunesha and the girl with no hands) plus new material, featuring the murder at Charlie’s Diner. This program is not appropriate for children.
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast set for Oct. 20
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus are hosting a pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 20 at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo from 8-11:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
Drug take-back day scheduled for Oct. 24 and 25
The Marshall Police Department will be coordinating with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin. During Oct. 24 and 25, residents will be able to dispose of prescription medications at the police department offices. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because the drugs can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused. Call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.