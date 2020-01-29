Thursday, Jan. 30
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Feb. 1
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Oak Hill Cemetery Association meeting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., annual meeting of association
Monday, Feb. 3
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, and crafts, no registration required
Kids book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., children are invited to come for activities, listen to the beginning of the story and take the book home
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Winter Station” by Jody Shields
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to come make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring double-sided tape or glue
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Marshall School District developmental screening, Early Learning Center, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for children ages 2 ½ through 5 who live in the district but do not attend school, register on the district website or by calling Rene at 608-655-1588 ext. 221
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Feb. 6
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is breakfast, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library and take a copy of that recipe home – make it and bring the dish to the library
Friday, Feb. 7
Nerf battle, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 5-7 p.m., students in sixth grade and older are invited to this event, bring your own Nerf guns if possible, there will be a limited supply of Nerf guns available to borrow, register by Feb. 5 on the library’s website
Potato bar fundraiser, Marshall High School commons, 5:30 p.m., help raise money for junior post-prom activities, purchase a loaded baked potato or baked potato and bottle of water for $6.75 or items can be purchased separately
Saturday, Feb. 8
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Spaghetti dinner, American Legion Post 233 building on Highway 89, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, garden salad, garlic bread and assorted desserts, cost is $9 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 5-10 and free for children younger than 5, delivery is available in the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300, bar opens at 3 p.m., call 920-478-2780 for more information
Valentine’s dance and casino night, Waterloo Community Hall – 123 S. Monroe St. Waterloo, 6-11 p.m., Marshall Scholarship Foundation is hosting the event, try out various card and casino games, there will also be a silent auction, snacks, a bar, and dancing; tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, advance tickets can be purchased at both the Waterloo and Marshall branches of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, must be 21 or older to attend
Sunday, Feb. 9
Euchre card party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and play at noon, $5 per player, food and beverages will be available to purchase, hosted by the Marshall FFA alumni
Monday, Feb. 10
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones
Uke night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., bring along your ukulele or borrow one from the library, all ages welcome, free
Family Lego night, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., solve problems using Legos, library will provide the Legos, children ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, free
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., this month learn to play dominos, refreshments provided
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Zumba, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., led by a local Zumba instructor, try out a fun and energetic way to exercise, free
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Marshall scholarship information night, Marshall High School library, 6:30 p.m., the Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars will host a workshop for high school seniors and their parents, learn to use the online student profile to apply for local scholarships, students should bring their chromebooks, visit www.marshall.dollarsforscholars.org for more information
Thursday, Feb. 13
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Feb. 15
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
