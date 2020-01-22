Thursday, Jan. 23
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Friday, Jan. 24
Winter escape room, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., solve clues and puzzles to escape the library, maximum 10 people per team, open to all ages, registration required, sign up on the library’s website
Marshall Scholarship Foundation turkey tailgate, Marshall High School commons, 3:30-7:30 p.m., menu includes hot turkey sandwich, green bean casserole, potato chips, a cookie and bottled water for $5 or a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and bottled water for $3, proceeds benefit scholarships for Marshall High School seniors
Saturday, Jan. 25
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Waterloo Firemen’s Park fundraiser, Firemen’s Park pavilion, 3 p.m. to midnight, 50/50 raffle, beanbag tournament, refreshments and music, proceeds benefit the park
Monday, Jan. 27
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required
Open create space, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults and teens are invited to use the community room to work on creative projects, attendees need to bring their own supplies, no projects involving open flames, harsh chemicals or very loud noises allowed
Pilates, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., improve your core and flexibility, please bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Getting started with pickleball, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., learn about game pickleball including how to play, open to young adults and adults, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Thursday, Jan. 30
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Disney team trivia, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., show off your Disney knowledge, teams may have 2 to 5 members, open to all ages, registration required, sign up through the library’s website
Saturday, Feb. 1
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Oak Hill Cemetery Association meeting, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., annual meeting of association
