The 2020 Dodge County 4-H Speaking Contest was held Jan. 30 at the Dodge County Administration building. The following participants were named top speakers at the event. In the back row are Braden Paplham, left, and Lerious Wilson. In the front row, from left, are Vivian Lichty, Graham Wagner, Kari Schmidt, Easton Keil and Reid Schmidt. A total of 23 children participated in the event.