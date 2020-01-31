Several members of the Portland Boosters 4-H Club were among the 23 youth who participated in the 2020 Dodge County 4-H Speaking Contest. The contest was held Jan. 30 in the auditorium of the Dodge County Administration Building, Juneau. There were several different categories, including interpretive reading, storytelling, team reading, original speech, and extemporaneous speech that youth in kindergarten through high school could enter.
Lerious Wilson of the Portland Boosters was named a top speaker in the grades 10 and older extemporaneous speech category. Participants in this category were required to give a six to eight-minute speech.
Other top speakers were Braden Paplham, Sinissippi and Graham Wagner, Juneau Victorians with their grades 7-9 team reading entry and grades 3-6 participants Easton Keil of Trenton Highlights; Vivian Lichty of Hyland Prairie; Reid Schmidt of Herman Hornets; and Kari Schmidt of Herman Hornets.
Also taking part in the program were Colin Clark of Lomira Clover Leaves; Benjamin Dogs of Herman Hornets; Madalynn Grosenick of Lebanon Luckies; Elliott and Wyatt Redecker of Oak Grove Owls; and Harper Wilichowski of Juneau Victorians in the kindergarten through second grade category.
Among the grade three through six contest were Isaac Clark of Lomira Clover Leaves; William Dogs of Herman Hornets; Lydia Paplham of Sinissippi; Kari Schmidt of Herman Hornets; Abigail Schultz of Astico Perseverance; Malcolm Spoke of Portland Boosters; Marissa Spoke of Portland Boosters; Morgan Wege of Herman Hornets; and Harper Zillmer of Hyland Prairie.
Dodge County 4-H members in the grades 7-9 speaking contest included Ryan Clark of Lomira Clover Leaves; Veronica Richards of Achievers; Erin Schmidt of Herman Hornets; and Colten Schultz of Astico Perseverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.