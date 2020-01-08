Village administrator
search entering next phase
The application deadline for the Marshall Village Administrator position closed earlier this week on Wednesday, Jan. 8. According to outgoing administrator Adam Ruechel, the municipality is working with Kevin Brunner and Chris Swartz of Public Administration Associates to recruit the next administrator. Following the application deadline, the PAA and village board will discuss narrowing the field of applicants and set an official timeline.Sign up for Lions flag football tournament
Registration is open for the Marshall Lions Club Ice Fisheree Festival flag football tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18. There is space for up to eight teams with each team guaranteed three games. Entry fee is $25 with a 100 percent payout to the top two teams. Registration closes Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. and is available online at www.sightfirst.com. For more information about the flag football tournament, contact Lion Matt Browne at 608-209-9359 or madmuly55@gmail.com.
Legion hosting Jan. 11 turkey dinner
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is holding a turkey dinner on Saturday, Jan. 11. The menu includes turkey in gravy, biscuits or mashed potatoes, vegetables, assorted breads, assorted salads and desserts. The meal will be sold from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out; the bar will open at 3 p.m. The cost is $9 for adults and $5.50 for children ages 5-10. For delivery in the Waterloo area call 920-478-4300. Call 920-478-2780 or any Waterloo Legion member with questions.
FFA alumni Euchre party Jan. 12
Enjoy playing Euchre? The Marshall FFA alumni will be hosting its second card party Jan. 12 in the Marshall High School Commons. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and Euchre will begin at noon. Entry fee is $5 per person and it is open to the community.
WAHS board set to meet Jan. 16
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Hyer meeting room in the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The agenda will consist of election of officers, program plans for the season, financial update and other fundraising activities. Anyone interested in historic Waterloo is welcome to attend. The WAHS is a volunteer group that maintains the museum located at 130 E. Polk St. Call 920-478-8015 for more information.
KofC pancake breakfast Jan. 19
The Knights of Columbus will host a Jan. 19 pancake breakfast at Holy Family School in Waterloo. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Breakfast will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. The cost is a free will donation. Proceeds will be donated to Holy Family Parish and School.
Scholarship foundation
hosting Jan. 24 turkey tailgate
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will host a Jan. 24 turkey tailgate in the Marshall High School commonsprior to the boys’ basketball game against New Glarus. Purchase a hot turkey sandwich, green bean casserole, potato chips, a cookie and bottled water for $5 or a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and bottled water for $3. Take home containers will be available. Food will be served from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
New library hours
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library has new hours for 2020. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.