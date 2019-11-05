WAHS meeting on Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library conference room from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested in the history of Waterloo, homes, family history, preservation of historic Waterloo and area are welcome. After a short business meeting, a review of the year’s activities and remembering landmarks that remain today, one of which is the city’s historic Carousel.
Waterloo Legion chicken
dinner set for Saturday
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is having a grilled chicken dinner Saturday, Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out at the Legion building on Highway 89. The menu includes grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, bread, assorted salads and assorted desserts. The cost is $9.50 for a half chicken, $8.50 for a quarter chicken, and $6 for children ages 5-10. Delivery will be available for the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300. Call 920-478-2780 for more information.
Marshall Legion hosting
ham and turkey Bingo Sunday
The Marshall American Legion Post 279 is holding ham and turkey Bingo Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Legion building, 279 American Legion Circle. Games get underway at 1 p.m.
WHS to salute local veterans
The Waterloo High School Patriots Club will recognize local veterans Monday, Nov. 11 at a special event beginning at 11 a.m. in the high school gym. Sgt. Jessica Astel will serve as the guest speaker. Doors open at 10 a.m. and parking is available in the high school parking.
Marshall Elementary School
hosting Veterans’ Day program
Local veterans are invited to the Marshall Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 11 as the students honor veterans at a concert entitled “We Thank You, Veterans.” The event begins at 1:30 p.m. and will feature the grade 3-6 chorus and high school band.
Register for chalk couture craft night
Adults can register for a Nov. 14 craft night at the E.D. Locke Public Library. Pick from multiple designs to create chalk couture. Registration is required and can be completed on the library’s website. Families can also register to participate in the Nov. 16 chalk couture event.
WHS musical set for Nov. 15-17
Waterloo High School will present the musical “Curtains!” Nov. 15-16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the high school. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, the cast and crew are all suspects. A local detective, who happens to be a musical theater fan, is on the case to find the culprit. Tickets will be available at the door.
Blood drive being held Nov. 15
A community blood drive will be held Friday, Nov. 15 in the Waterloo High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.
KofC breakfast slated for Nov. 17
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo from 8-11:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for those younger than 6.
Portland seeking election day workers
The Town of Portland is looking for election day poll workers for a half- or full-day shift. Responsibilities include registering voters, issuing ballots, explaining how to use voting equipment, or doing other assigned tasks. For further information or to express interest in being considered for appointment as a Town of Portland poll worker, please contact Town Clerk Nancy Thompson at 920-478-3724 or nlthomps22@gmail.com prior to Dec. 1.
Waterloo School District
offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
