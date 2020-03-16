The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) is postponing its March 21 Rabies Clinic until a later date. This decision was made after evaluating guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as well as the newly released information from WDHS about the more than doubling increase in statewide cases of COVID-19.
Given the number of people involved, the increased risk for older attendees, and the difficulties of maintaining social distancing while controlling pets and administering vaccinations, HSJC has decided to be proactive about its role in protecting public health by postponing the event.
