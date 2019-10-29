The Marshall Lions will be celebrating Halloween on Thursday by giving out candy, popcorn, hot dogs and hot chocolate to trick or treaters at Lions’ Park, 203 Hubbell St., in Marshall from 4 – 7 p.m.
The event is open to the public and coincides with the Lions Coat Drive. The Lions encourage the community to donate new or gently used winter coats, boots, hats, mittens and gloves at the Park during the Halloween event. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Children and adult sizes are being collected, and with cold weather approaching, the need for warm outerwear goes up dramatically. The Lions work with Marshall schools, the Marshall Waterloo Food Pantry and local churches to provide kids and adults items they need to stay warm.
All donated items are cleaned by Lake Mills Cleaners before being given away. With help from the community, the Marshall Lions have distributed over 600 coats, 200 pairs of boots and a variety of hats, mittens and gloves over the last 13 years of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.