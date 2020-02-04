The top three entries of the Patriot’s Pen contest, hosted by the Waterloo and Marshall Krause-Langer VFW Post were recognized at Monday night’s meeting. The contest is open to students in sixth through eighth grade, who are required to write a 300-400 word essay on a selected theme. Pictured from left are post commander Sherri Smith, Serenity Yang — third place, Essa Ahmed — second place, Christopher Jiannacopoulos — first place, and contest co-chair Scott Relitz.