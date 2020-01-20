Wilz returns home
Lucas Wilz, 16, of Marshall, who was reported missing Tuesday, Jan. 14, returned home one day later. According to a Wednesday, Jan. 15 post of the Marshall Police Department’s Facebook page, it stated the teenager had returned to his home. Wilz had departed his home at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 and had reportedly been headed to the Milwaukee-area.
Scholarship foundation hosting Jan. 24 turkey tailgate
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will host a Jan. 24 turkey tailgate in the Marshall High School commons prior to the boys’ basketball game against New Glarus. Purchase a hot turkey sandwich, green bean casserole, potato chips, a cookie and bottled water for $5 or a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and bottled water for $3. Take home containers will be available. Food will be served from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
Firemen’s Park fundraiser set for Jan. 25
Help raise money for Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Firemen’s Park pavilion for Bucket & Q’s 50th Birthday Bash from 3 p.m. to midnight. There will be a 50/50 raffle with a maximum of 200 tickets sold for $20 each. The winner will receive half the pot with the remainder going to the park; all other proceeds will also go to the park. There will also be a bags tournament with a blind partners draw format from 3-8 p.m. Music will be provided by a DJ from 3-8 p.m. followed by Granny Shot who will entertain until midnight. The bar will be open all day and food will be available for purchase. There will be no cover charge.
Library hosting Disney team trivia Jan. 30
Test your knowledge of all things Disney at Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s Jan. 30 team trivia event. Teams may have between two and five members, and the event is open to all ages. Registration is required and can be done on the library’s website.
Cemetery association to meet Feb. 1
The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will be held Saturday, Feb. 1. The meeting will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library and commence at 10 a.m.
Marshall School District sets Feb. 5 developmental screening
All children ages 2 1/2 to 5 years who reside in Marshall who are not currently enrolled in school are invited to a Feb. 5 developmental screening day. The event will be held at the Early Learning Center, 369 School St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration can be completed on the district website or by calling Rene at 608-655-1588 ext. 221.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
