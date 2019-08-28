Brat Haus event raises funds for Waterloo FFA
The Waterloo FFA Alumni will work in the Brat Haus at Glenn’s Market, 722 W. Main St, in Watertown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Funds earned from working the Brat Haus go towards scholarships and helping FFA members throughout the year.
Sign up for W&K Day 5k and 2-mile walk
Registration for the Sept. 14 Wiener & Kraut Day 5k run and 2-mile walk starting is now open at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Waterloo/WienerKrautDay5kRun2MWalk. The cost is $25 per person for each event or $50 for a group of four to take part in the walk. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The event gets underway at 8 a.m. at the KJM Library.
Learn gelli art printing at the Marshall library
Learn to make gorgeous multi-colored, many-textured prints at this free event Sept. 18. This technique can be used to make T-shirts, wall art, cards, and more. Space is limited to 15 adults. Participants must RSVP; registration opens Sept. 3 by calling 698-655-3123. Priority will be given to Marshall residents first.
Story time returns at Reeseville library
Story time will start again in September on Mondays at 11 a.m. There will be stories, crafts and snacks. This is an excellent opportunity to meet new friends and get creative together. Elaine invites elementary age students to come to the library on Thursdays in September at 4 p.m. She will read a chapter or two from one of her favorite books and have snacks at the end.
Try out virtual gaming at the Marshall library
The Marshall Community Library will have a virtual reality gaming system set up Sept. 24-28 during regular operating hours. Recommended for people ages 12 and older. Several games will be available to try out including The Playroom VR, The Last Guardian VR demo, Discovery, Job Simulator, VRog, Tiny Trax and Carnival Games VR.
Leagues looking for more bowling teams
Stubby’s Bowl in Waterloo is seeking more teams to sign up for league bowling. The Tuesday night league is looking for four-person team of all women, all men or mixed; Thursday night league has an opening for a four-person women’s team; and the Saturday mixed league has an opening for two four-person mixed team. For more information or to register, call Stubby’s at 920-478-3743.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
Veterans collecting donations for memorial
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are collecting donations for a memorial at Oak Hill Cemetery. The memorial will include three granite stones to honor the service and memory of those who served in the Armed Forces from Waterloo. Donations can be sent to the American Legion Post No. 233, Humphrey-Wilson Post, N8661 Island Church Road, Waterloo, WI 53594. Donations are also being accepted for memorial bricks to be laid before the memorial. For more information, contact Larry Killian at 920-478-3697.
Euchre offered at VFW Hall on Tuesday nights
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding Euchre on Tuesday nights at its hall on South Monroe Street in Waterloo.
Marshall resident seeking troop addresses
Pete Ponti, who has worked with both the Marshall VFW and American Legion, is seeking the addresses of local soldiers stationed overseas to send care packages to. Anyone with the address should contact Ponti at 608-655-3568. Ponti also reminds residents that bricks are still for sale in Marshall Veterans Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.