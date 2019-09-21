A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes may be monitored. Memory screens are free and only take 15 minutes. Early detection is important. Treatment is possible. Stay in control of your life. Upcoming events are listed below and reservations are requested by calling Heather Janes, Dementia Care Specialist at 920-675-4035. Oct. 16, 2019 at Jefferson Senior Activity Center 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 15, 2019 at Fort Atkinson Senior Center 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Dec. 11, 2019 at Jefferson Public Library 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Upcoming memory screening events
Becky Weber
