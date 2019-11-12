Waterloo High School will present the musical “Curtains!” in the high school gym Nov. 15-16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, the cast and crew are all suspects. A local detective, who happens to be a musical theater fan, is on the case to find the culprit. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
KofC breakfast slated for Nov. 17
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo from 8-11:30 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for those younger than 6.
United Methodist Church
hosting Nov. 17 spaghetti lunch
The Waterloo United Methodist Church is hosting a spaghetti lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the church. The meal will include spaghetti with meatballs, assorted salads, garlic bread and desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children and free for children younger than 5. Delivery will be available for the Waterloo-area by calling 920-478-2520.The Lady’s Circle will also be selling rugs. Proceeds will help to fund the repairs to the church’s roof.
Marshall library hosting
Wisconsin Dells Singers Nov. 20
The Marshall Community Library will host the Wisconsin Dells Singers: A H- Chunk Nation Dance and Drum Group Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Learn about and celebrate a piece of Native American culture as members sing in the Ho-Chunk language to the steady beat of a large dance drum. Elliott Funmaker Sr. will talk about the songs, drum, and traditional clothing that are part of the performance. Questions are encouraged after the performance and all ages welcome.
Rifle, pistol ranges closing for winter
The Waterloo Gun Club will be closing the rifle and pistol shooting ranges during the winter months beginning Nov. 22. The club will determine what date the ranges will reopen in the spring.
Marshall hosting energy assistance fair
Come learn about energy assistance and weatherization programs at the Nov. 26 energy assistance fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Early Learning Center, 369 School St. Attendees will be able to learn if they qualify for services. WE Energies will be providing winterization kits while supplies last. To register, call energy assistance at 608-267-8601 and mention the Marshall Outreach Program. Call Lacy Thomas at 608-999-1315 with any questions.
Portland seeking election day workers
The Town of Portland is looking for election day poll workers for a half- or full-day shift. Responsibilities include registering voters, issuing ballots, explaining how to use voting equipment, or doing other assigned tasks. For further information or to express interest in being considered for appointment as a Town of Portland poll worker, please contact Town Clerk Nancy Thompson at 920-478-3724 or nlthomps22@gmail.com prior to Dec. 1.
Waterloo School District
offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
