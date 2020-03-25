Food pantry will remain open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
United Methodist Churches to hand out toilet paper, hand soap on Saturday
The United Methodist Churches in Marshall and Waterloo will be handing out toilet paper and hand soap on Saturday, March 28. Items to be distributed have not been touched by un-gloved hands for 14 days. The church is limited in the quantity it can hand out but is doing its best to help meet the needs of the community and shine some light in a dark situation. People can drive up to volunteers outside the Waterloo UMC, 348 William St., next to the BP, beginning at 9 a.m. In Marshall, people can drive up to volunteers at Veteran’s Park, next to the police department, beginning at 10 a.m. Volunteers will hand out one package of toilet paper and one soap dispenser per car until all items have been distributed.
Ham and turkey Bingo canceled
The Marshall American Legion ham and turkey Bingo set for Sunday, March 29 has been canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus.
Waterloo alumni banquet canceled
The Waterloo Athletic Booster Club has made the decision to cancel the 29th Annual Booster Banquet on Saturday, April 18. Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the club is following the social distancing guidelines to protect everyone and limit exposure. The organization will be contacting those who have already purchased dinner tickets in the coming weeks. The cash raffle will still occur, but the date of the drawing will be postponed until all 400 tickets are sold. Further updates and information will be sent via email and social media as they become available.
Marshall alumni banquet canceled
The annual Marshall High School alumni banquet, scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Any questions can be directed by Sally Waddell at 920-648-4321.
Auxiliary gala canceled
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary has canceled its 100 anniversary gala set for April 4 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund, and any donation designated to Badger Honor Flight or the auxiliary will be given to those organizations
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
