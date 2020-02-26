Thursday, Feb. 27
Snowplow toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., a real snowplow will be on site during today’s event, with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Yoga, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., led by a local yoga instructor, increase strength and flexibility with yoga, bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Saturday, Feb. 29
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, March 1
Euchre and sheepshead card party, Marshall Parish Hall, registration begins at 11:30 a.m., $5 per person, light lunch to follow, hosted by the Catholic Order of Foresters
Monday, March 2
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Kids book club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m., children are invited to come for activities, listen to the beginning of the story and take the book home
Junginger Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King
Tuesday, March 3
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Red Cross blood drive, Holy Family Church in Marshall, 1-6 p.m., schedule an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767, walk-ins welcome
Paper crafting for adults, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., adults are invited to come make greeting cards and other paper crafts, bring double-sided tape or glue
Wednesday, March 4
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, March 5
Bake sale, Farmers & Merchants Bank – Waterloo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., purchase baked goods to benefit the annual Relay for Life and the bank’s relay team
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
Spaghetti dinner, VFW Hall 115 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, Waterloo post-prom will sell dinner for $5 a plate, meal includes pasta, marinara sauce (meatballs optional), garlic bread and dessert, to-go option available, proceeds benefit the Waterloo High School post-prom activities
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is Asian dishes, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library and take a copy of that recipe home – make it and bring the dish to the library
Friday, March 6
Bake sale, Farmers & Merchants Bank – Waterloo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., purchase baked goods to benefit the annual Relay for Life and the bank’s relay team
Nerf battle, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 5-7 p.m., students in sixth grade and older are invited to this event, bring your own Nerf guns if possible, there will be a limited supply of Nerf guns available to borrow, register by March 4 on the library’s website
Saturday, March 7
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children
Euchre tournament, Barrel Inn, 11 a.m. registration and games at noon, entry fee is $10 per person, silent auction from noon to 5 p.m., sponsored by the Maunesha River Alliance, contact Ryan Frey at freyr33@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information
Monday, March 9
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Spaghetti dinner and Fine Arts Showcase, Marshall Elementary School, 5:30 p.m., a spaghetti dinner will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. with entertainment by Marshall Middle School instrumental and vocal students from 6-7 p.m., meal prices are $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $5 for students in grades 6-12, and $3 for children in fifth grade and younger, hosted by the Marshall Music Boosters
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Tuesday, March 10
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., this month learn about the DASH diet and eating to improve your health
PJ storytime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., children are invited to wear their pajamas to this evening event featuring stories, rhymes, games or crafts, recommended for children ages 8 and younger, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Pilates, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., improve your core and flexibility, please bring a yoga mat or towel, free
Wednesday, March 11
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Daytime Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., group will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Songs for St. Patrick’s Day, Marshall Community Library, 6-7 p.m., David Drake will perform traditional and contemporary Irish songs including Boston Irish, pub and sailor songs, free
Thursday, March 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Early literacy playgroup, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., an hour long of free play at the library for children ages birth to preschool and their parents or caregivers, no registration required
