Chili supper to benefit Honor Flight
The Waterloo High School Patriots Club is sponsoring a Dec. 5 chili supper from 5-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria before the boys’ home basketball game against Dodgeland. For $5 enjoy a hot bowl of chili, bread, dessert and milk. All proceeds will be donated to Badger Honor Flight to help take veterans to the Washington D.C.
Love Light deadline is Dec. 6
Are you looking to remember a loved one this holiday season or honor someone special in your life? Make a $5 donation to the Marshall volunteer fire department and they will light a light on the tree outside the fire station for your special person. Their name will also be read Dec. 9 during a special 7:30 p.m. ceremony at the fire station. The deadline to submit a name is Dec. 6. Forms can be found online at http://www.marshallfiredepartment.org/love-light-tree.html and at Marshall Community Library, Farmers & Merchants State Bank – Marshall branch, Tom’s Guns and The Fox Bar & Grill. Forms and $5 donations should be mailed to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 430, Marshall, WI 53559. Call 608-219-8913 for more information.
Holy Family Ladies baked goods and craft bazaar set for Dec. 7
The Holy Family Church Ladies will host a baked goods and craft bazaar Dec. 7 at St. Mary’s Church, 120 S. Beebe St. in Marshall, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come find delicious baked goods and candy, crafts and gifts. Mrs. Claus’ Closet Décor and Granny’s Attic items will be sold at the event, which will also feature a raffle.
Pool hosting lifeguard certification
The Waterloo Community Pool is hosting an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course Dec. 13-15. Participants must be at least 15 years old and must attend all sessions. A pre-requisite swim test is also required. Registration information can be found at https://waterloo.k12.wi.us/departments/community_pool. Call 920-478-3633 ext. for more information.
FFA alumni to hold Euchre parties
Enjoy playing Euchre? The Marshall FFA alumni will be hosting three card parties open to the public this winter. The first one will be this Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Marshall High School Commons. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and Euchre will begin at noon. Entry fee is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Other dates include Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
Portland seeking election day workers
The Town of Portland is looking for election day poll workers for a half- or full-day shift. Responsibilities include registering voters, issuing ballots, explaining how to use voting equipment, or doing other assigned tasks. For further information or to express interest in being considered for appointment as a Town of Portland poll worker, please contact Town Clerk Nancy Thompson at 920-478-3724 or nlthomps22@gmail.com.
Music boosters cookie walks Dec. 12, 17
The Marshall Music Booster will sponsor its annual Holiday Cookie Walks; cookies will cost $8 for a full container and $5 for a half container. The first cookie walk will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6-7:15 p.m. prior to the winter band concert at the Marshall High School. The second event will be from 5-6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 prior to the winter choir concert, also at the Marshall High School.
Knights pancake breakfast set for Dec. 15
The Waterloo Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, Dec. 15 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo. Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for those age 5 and younger.
Holy Trinity hosting Dec. 18 ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ event
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall will present “A Night in Bethlehem” at the church on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. The free event is a living nativity story guiding attendees through the story of the birth of Jesus. People will be able to watch and listen as the story comes to life before their eyes. There will also be a marketplace offering games, prizes and refreshments.
Winter swim lesson registration now open
Winter swim lesson registration at the Waterloo Community Pool is now open. Registration information can be found at https://waterloo.k12.wi.us/departments/community_pool. Register early, space is limited. Lessons begin Jan. 9, 2020. Call 920-478-3633, ext. 4143 for more information.
Waterloo School District offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
