Thursday, Feb. 6
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., this month’s theme is breakfast, choose a recipe from a designated cook book in the library and take a copy of that recipe home – make it and bring the dish to the library
Friday, Feb. 7
Potato bar fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Marshall High School commons, help raise money for junior post-prom activities, purchase a loaded baked potato or baked potato and bottle of water for $6.75 or items can be purchased separately
Saturday, Feb. 8
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Spaghetti dinner, American Legion Post 233 building on Highway 89, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out, menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, garden salad, garlic bread and assorted desserts, cost is $9 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 5-10 and free for children younger than 5, delivery is available in the Waterloo area by calling 920-478-4300, bar opens at 3 p.m., call 920-478-2780 for more information
Casino night and dance, Waterloo Community Hall, 123 Monroe St. in Waterloo, 6-11 p.m., support the Marshall Scholarship Foundation by playing casino and card games, there will also be a silent auction and dancing, advance tickets $10 and can be purchased from the Waterloo and Marshall branches of Farmers & Merchants State Bank or $15 at the door
Sunday, Feb. 9
Euchre card party, Marshall High School commons, 11:45 a.m. registration and play at noon, $5 per player, food and beverages will be available to purchase, hosted by the Marshall FFA alumni
Monday, Feb. 10
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Meet the Candidates, Marshall School District office, 6 p.m., get to know the six people running for the two Marshall School Board seats
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones
Uke night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., bring along your ukulele or borrow one from the library, all ages welcome, free
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Retirees club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 1 p.m., this month learn to play dominos, refreshments provided
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Zumba, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., led by a local Zumba instructor, try out a fun and energetic way to exercise, free
Pajama story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., families are invited to enjoy stories, rhymes, games or crafts, children may wear their pajamas and bring along a favorite stuffed animal or blanket, recommended for ages birth to preschool
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Marshall scholarship information night, Marshall High School library, 6:30 p.m., the Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars will host a workshop for high school seniors and their parents, learn to use the online student profile to apply for local scholarships, students should bring their chromebooks, visit www.marshall.dollarsforscholars.org for more information
Thursday, Feb. 13
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Feb. 15
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Feb. 16
Pancake breakfast, Holy Family School in Waterloo, 8-11:30 a.m., menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs with ham, sweet rolls, applesauce and beverages, cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger
Monday, Feb. 17
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Writer’s workshop, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., have a writing project you have started or want to write, this group will help you reach your goal, all writing levels and genres welcome
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Read to Duke, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., children can read to canine Duke for 15 minutes, sign up online or drop in at the library
