Thursday, Oct. 24
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Fall fiasco family escape room, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., teams of up to 10 are invited to solve puzzles and escape the library, registration required by visiting the library’s website or calling 920-478-3344
Marshall Scholarship Foundation wine and tapas fundraiser, Lewis Station Winery in Lake Mills, 6-9 p.m., tickets are $30 and include two drinks and all-you-can-eat tapas, advance tickets available at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall and by emailing PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com.
Friends of the KJM Library craft night, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., create paper roll pumpkins, $5 per person or free for Friends members, registration required by visiting the library’s website or calling 920-478-3344
Saturday, Oct. 26
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Trunk ‘n Treat, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3-5 p.m., community members are invited to show off their costumes and have some fun at this event, prize will be awarded for best decorated trunk
Sunday, Oct. 27
Waterloo trick-or-treating, 2-5 p.m., community-wide
Monday, Oct. 28
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Medicare Part D assistance, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, noon to 3 p.m., Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 920-674-8734, for more information contact Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Mystics and more, Marshall Community Library, 7-8 p.m., celebrate the season with free activities including tarot card readings, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Strange and unusual Wisconsin, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., author Chad Lewis will present some of the state’s creepiest and weirdest phenomenon, free, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Waterloo merchant trick-or-treat, 3-5 p.m., participating Waterloo businesses will have a pumpkin on display
Thursday, Oct. 31
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Marshall trick-or-treating, 4-7 p.m., community wide
Municipal trick or treat, Marshall Community Library, 4-7 p.m., treats will be handed out by staff from the library, police department, fire department, EMS and village administration, attendees can tour a fire truck, ambulance and police car
Marshall Lions winter clothing drive, Marshall Lions Park, 4-7 p.m., drop off gently used winter coats, snow pants, hats, boots, and mittens; Lions will also be serving free hot chocolate, hot dogs and candy as part of trick-or-treating
