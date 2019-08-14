Holy Family Parish is hosting its summer festival Aug. 24 and 25 at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 120 S. Beebee St. in Marshall, featuring food and music. The Catholic Order of Foresters will be selling brats and burgers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The David Austin polka band will provide musical entertainment from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a 4 p.m. mass.
The festivities continue Sunday, Aug. 25 with a 10:30 a.m. mass. The Catholic Order of Foresters will sell refreshments during the day including a cowboy lunch featuring hot sandwiches and sides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time there will also be a Mexican Fiesta food booth and bake sale. The ballet Folklorica dance group will have an hour-long performance at noon and Jourdan Hines will provide feel good music from 1-3 p.m. All proceeds from the event benefit Holy Family Parish and School. For more information, contact Joni Crave at 920-285-3545.
