Food pantry will remain open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The pick-up method at the pantry will be slightly modified. Visitors will need to register at the door of the pantry and tell volunteers what items they need to pick up. A volunteer will then fill up the order for the visitors, who are to remain outside the door of the pantry to limit the number of people entering the facility. Pantry coordinator Todd Schultz said families should only send one person to register at the door. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Ham and turkey Bingo canceled
The Marshall American Legion ham and turkey Bingo set for Sunday, March 29 has been canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus.
Marshall alumni banquet canceled
The annual Marshall High School alumni banquet, scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Any questions can be directed by Sally Waddell at 920-648-4321.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
