Courier office closed for holidays
The Courier office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The office will also be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Legion Auxiliary hosting
Dec. 1 chili cook-off Packer party
The American Legion Auxiliary will raise money for local scholarships by hosting a chili cook off and meat raffle Packer party at the Waterloo American Legion building, located on Highway 89. Enjoy watching the Green Bay Packers play the New York Giants while sampling chili. People are also invited to enter the meat raffle. The bar opens at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Darlene Swanson at 608-215-7554 or Sheena Hauptli at 608-333-1038.
Waterloo School District hosting
Dec. 5 community conversation
The Waterloo School District will be holding Continuing the Conversation Dec. 5 from 8:30-11 a.m. at Farmers & Merchants State Bank, 210 W. Madison St. in Waterloo. The community conversation, open to the public, will dig deeper into ways to increase community-based employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities. A continental breakfast will be served. Contact Connie Dettmer at dettmerc@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2054 by Nov. 26 to RSVP.
Chili supper to benefit Honor Flight
The Waterloo High School Patriots Club is sponsoring a Dec. 5 chili supper from 5-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria before the boys’ home game against Dodgeland. For $5 enjoy a hot bowl of chili, bread, dessert and milk. All proceeds will be donated to Badger Honor Flight to help take veterans to the Washington D.C.
Love Light deadline is Dec. 6
Are you looking to remember a loved one this holiday season or honor someone special in your life? Make a $5 donation to the Marshall volunteer fire department and they will light a light on the tree outside the fire station for your special person. Their name will also be read Dec. 9 during a special 7:30 p.m. ceremony at the fire station. The deadline to submit a name is Dec. 6. Forms can be found online at http://www.marshallfiredepartment.org/love-light-tree.html and at Marshall Community Library, Farmers & Merchants State Bank – Marshall branch, Tom’s Guns and The Fox Bar & Grill. Forms and $5 donations should be mailed to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 430, Marshall, WI 53559. Call 608-219-8913 for more information.
Veterans Christmas party set for Dec. 6
All area veterans are invited to a Dec. 6 Christmas party at the Waterloo American Legion building on Highway 89. Happy hour begins at 4 p.m. with food being served form 5-10 p.m. Sandwiches and drinks will be provided; attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.
Holy Family Ladies baked
goods and craft bazaar set for Dec. 7
The Holy Family Church Ladies will host a baked goods and craft bazaar Dec. 7 at St. Mary’s Church, 120 S. Beebe St. in Marshall, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come find delicious baked goods and candy, crafts and gifts. Mrs. Claus’ Closet Décor and Granny’s Attic items will be sold at the event, which will also feature a raffle.
Waterloo School District
offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
Marshall FFA alumni to
hold Euchre parties
Enjoy playing Euchre? The Marshall FFA alumni will be hosting three card parties open to the public this winter. The first one will be this Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Marshall High School Commons. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and Euchre will begin at noon. Entry fee is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Other dates include Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
Waterloo Legion hosting
Dec. 7 ham dinner
Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will have a ham dinner from 4-7 p.m. (or until sold out) Dec. 7 at the Waterloo American Legion Building on Highway 89. The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, bread, assorted salads, and assorted desserts. Cost is $9 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 11 and younger. Delivery in Waterloo will be available by calling 920-478-4300.
