Thursday, Sept. 19
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Cook the Book, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m. ,a fun twist on a recipe exchange, Choose your family’s favorite recipe, make it and bring to the library, bring a copy of the recipe and go home with a new cook book, no registration required
Saturday, Sept. 21
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors meeting, 10 a.m., historical museum, 130 E. Polk St.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemen’s Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Monday, Sept. 23
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
PJ storytime, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., children are invited to wear their pajamas to this evening event featuring stories, rhymes, games or crafts, recommended for children ages 8 and younger, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Cork’n Bottle String Band, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., free music performance by Madison bluegrass band
Thursday, Sept. 26
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Sept. 28
Maunesha River clean-up day, meet at Langer Park and carpool to the work site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., help clean up blockage in the river, lunch will be provided, to register contact freyr33@gmail.com
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Punk show, The Mode Theater, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. five bands will perform, all ages show, tickets $10, for more information visit The Mode’s Facebook page
Sunday, Sept. 29
Farmers’ market, Marshall Firemen’s Park, 8 a.m. to noon, contact Scott Michalak at 608-422-0428 for more information
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church chili cook off and silent auction, 605 Madison St., Marshall, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., cook off will feature chili in three categories, there is no entry fee, there will also be a silent auction and family friendly activities including wagon rides and pumpkin painting
Monday, Sept. 30
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
