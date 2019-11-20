Deadline for Light It Up Marshall decorating contest is Friday
The deadline to enter the Light It Up Marshall holiday decorating contest is Friday, Nov. 22. Registration can be done online at https://www.marlib.org and https://www.growmarshall.com; paper copies are available at the Marshall Community Library and village hall. All entries must be received by Nov. 22. There is no cost to participate and prizes will be awarded Monday, Dec. 9 during Santa Claus’ visit to the Marshall Fire Station. Call village hall at 608-655-4017 for more information.
Rifle, pistol ranges closing for winter
The Waterloo Gun Club will be closing the rifle and pistol shooting ranges during the winter months beginning Nov. 22. The club will determine what date the ranges will reopen in the spring.
Marshall hosting energy assistance fair
Come learn about energy assistance and weatherization programs at the Nov. 26 energy assistance fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Early Learning Center, 369 School St. Attendees will be able to learn if they qualify for services. WE Energies will be providing winterization kits while supplies last. To register, call energy assistance at 608-267-8601 and mention the Marshall Outreach Program. Call Lacy Thomas at 608-999-1315 with any questions.
Parade sign-ups, donations due Nov. 26
There is still time to sign up to participate in the Dec. 14 Waterloo/Marshall Holiday Parade. People, organizations and businesses can sign up to take part in the parade by signing up online at https://goo.gl/forms/AfCj464WQjaEQfyk2. Additionally, people who would like to donate items such as milk and cookies for the meet and treat with Santa following the event or money to help support the holiday event can sign up at https://goo.gl/forms/cyhs86xLXyfPhW153. The parade organizers are also still accepting silent auction donations; those interested in providing an item can sign up online at https://goo.gl/forms/fx6irlnPG6roiZf03.
Community service of Thanksgiving set for Nov. 27
Give thanks to God together as Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Marshall and Waterloo United Methodist Churches, Holy Family Parish in Marshall and Waterloo, and St. Paul Lutheran (ELCA) in Waterloo will co-host a joyful Thanksgiving Eve worship service on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall. A cheese and dessert banquet will follow. All are welcome.
Legion Auxiliary hosting Dec. 1 chili cook-off Packer party
The American Legion Auxiliary will raise money for local scholarships by hosting a chili cook off and meat raffle Packer party at the Waterloo American Legion building, located on Highway 89. Enjoy watching the Green Bay Packers play the New York Giants while sampling chili. People are also invited to enter the meat raffle. The bar opens at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Darlene Swanson at 608-215-7554 or Sheena Hauptli at 608-333-1038.
Waterloo School District hosting Dec. 5 community conversation
The Waterloo School District will be holding Continuing the Conversation Dec. 5 from 8:30-11 a.m. at Farmers & Merchants State Bank, 210 W. Madison St. in Waterloo. The community conversation, open to the public, will dig deeper into ways to increase community-based employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities. A continental breakfast will be served. Contact Connie Dettmer at dettmerc@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 2054 by Nov. 26 to RSVP.
Love Light deadline is Dec. 6
Are you looking to remember a loved one this holiday season or honor someone special in your life? Make a $5 donation to the Marshall volunteer fire department and they will light a light on the tree outside the fire station for your special person. Their name will also be read during a special ceremony after the Dec. 9 Santa at the Fire Station event. Lighting Ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. The deadline to submit a name is Dec. 6. Forms can be found online at http://www.marshallfiredepartment.org/love-light-tree.html and at Marshall Community Library, Farmers & Merchants State Bank – Marshall branch, Tom’s Guns and The Fox Bar & Grill. Forms and $5 donations should be mailed to Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 430, Marshall, WI 53559. Call 608-219-8913 for more information.
Waterloo School District offering walk the halls
Looking for a safe place to get steps in during the colder months? Walk the Waterloo School District halls for a safe, clean, and unobstructed way to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. The program runs through May 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call the pool/fitness center director at 920-478-3633.
Marshall FFA alumni to hold Euchre parties this winter
Enjoy playing Euchre? The Marshall FFA alumni will be hosting three card parties this winter. The first one will be this Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Marshall High School Commons. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. and Euchre will begin at noon. Entry fee is $5 per person. Food and beverages available for purchase. Open to the public. Other dates include Jan. 12 and Feb. 9.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.