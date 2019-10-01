Get Fired Up for Reading in October
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is hosting the Fired Up for Reading Challenge. During the month of October, independent readers who read at least four hours during from Oct. 1-31 will receive a surprise. The child who reads the most hours will get a ride to school on a Waterloo fire truck. Reading logs are available at the library.
Meals on Wheels needs drivers
The Waterloo Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to deliver meals to residents. Anyone who is able to assist by driving or delivering meals should contact Leigh Fritter at 920-674-8134 or Elaine Baumann at 920-478-3158.
Blood drive slated for Thursday
The St. Mary’s Church – Holy Family Parish, 112 S. Beebe St. in Marshall, is holding an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at www.redcrossblood.org. Culver’s will provide a token for a free scoop of frozen custard to all participants and there will be a raffle for a $10 Culver’s gift card. Anyone interested in volunteering at the blood drive should contact Carol at 608-655-3142.
Community tailgate Friday
Farmers & Merchants State Bank is hosting a tailgate Friday, Oct. 4 at the Marshall Middle School cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. before the Cardinals host the PiratesThe tailgate event will be serving free brats, hot dogs, chips and brownies while supplies last. Donations for the Waterloo-Marshall Food Pantry will be accepted during this time.
Pass, punt, kick rescheduled to Saturday
The Knights of Columbus have rescheduled the annual pass, punt and kick contest for Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holy Family School playground in Waterloo. The contest is open to children ages 8-12 who live in area communities. Children who have taken part in a pass, punt and kick competition in 2019 are not eligible to participate. Prizes will be awarded following the contest. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with competition starting at noon. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Kurt Kelsey at 608-695-0800.
Marshall library trivia fundraiser set for Saturday
Help the Friends of the Marshall Library raise money at the annual trivia contest, Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Marshall American Legion Post. Teams of up to 10 will compete and the cost is $15 per person. In addition to trivia there will be prizes, food, bar drinks and the Spirit Award. The event begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the library or at the door. For more information, call 608-655-3123.
Immanuel Lutheran hosting turkey dinner Sunday
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave. in Reeseville, is holding an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Served family style, the meal will include roasted turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, cranberries, dinner rolls, coleslaw, beverages and dessert. Tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the meal and will cost $10for adults; $5 for children ages 6-10; and free for those age 5 and younger. Carry-outs are also available for $11 each. To place a carry-out order or for more information call the church at 920-927-5734.
Marshall Fire Department sets pancake breakfast for Oct. 13
The Marshall Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 13 at the fire station from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, and a beverage. Tickets are $7 for people ages 16 and older, $4 for diners ages 6-15 and free for those 5 and younger. In addition to breakfast there will be a silent pie auction, raffle, firefighter challenge and supporter t-shirts for sale.
Marshall volleyball Pink Night fundraiser Oct. 15
The Marshall High School volleyball teams will be hosting ‘Pink Night’ on Tuesday, Oct. 15 during their game against Belleville to help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness in conjunction with the Columbus Community Hospital. There will be 50/50, raffle tickets, several raffle prizes, bake sales, concessions, and a tailgate from 4:30- 7:30 p.m. The tailgate will consist of pasta, dessert, and bottled water for $5. There will also be a limited quantity of Volley for a Cause t-shirts for sale at the door.
