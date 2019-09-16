The Knights of Columbus will host the annual pass, punt and kick contest Sunday, Sept. 29 at Holy Family School playground, 387 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo. The contest is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 who live in area communities. Children who have taken part in a pass, punt and kick competition in 2019 are not eligible to participate. Prizes will be awarded following the contest. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with competition starting at noon. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Kurt Kelsey at 608-695-0800.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.