The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Wine and Tapas Dinner at Lewis Station Winery, 217 N. Main St., Lake Mills on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Wine and tapas will be provided by Lewis Station and Chef Jason Dunn. There will also be pie and silent auctions.
Tickets include two drinks (wine, beer and soda) and all the tapas one can eat. Tickets are $30. Limited advance tickets sales are available at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall during regular business hours. Tickets are also available by emailing PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com to discuss ticket delivery options.
Last year, Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars presented more than $19,000 in scholarships to the class of 2019. The goal this year is to raise $20,000 for the class of 2020. For more information, contact any board member or visit the Marshall Scholarship Foundation website at www.marshall.dollarsforscholars.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.