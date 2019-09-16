Have you ever wondered “What is 4-H?” or “How do my kids get involved in 4-H?” or “What does 4-H have to offer my child?” If so, we invite you to check out Jefferson County 4-H Program at our Open House on Monday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the Jefferson County Highway Department located at 1425 South Wisconsin Drive in Jefferson from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Returning members, new members or anyone just wanting to know more about the 4-H program is invited to stop in and say “Hello.” Jefferson County 4-H clubs, projects and educational opportunities (trips) will have displays showing what they have to offer the youth of our county.
See the displays and meet the youth and the leaders that give so much back to their communities. There will also be information on 4-H in general, Countywide programs, camp and a registration station where we will assist you in enrollment. Enjoy games and snacks.
If you have questions or need additional information, contact the Extension, Jefferson County Office at (920) 674-7295 or email at kara.loyd@wisc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.