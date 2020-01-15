WAHS board set to meet Jan. 16
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Hyer meeting room in the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. The agenda will consist of election of officers, program plans for the season, financial update and other fundraising activities. Anyone interested in historic Waterloo is welcome to attend. The WAHS is a volunteer group that maintains the museum located at 130 E. Polk St. Call 920-478-8015 for more information.
KofC pancake breakfast Jan. 19
The Knights of Columbus will host a Jan. 19 pancake breakfast at Holy Family School in Waterloo. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Breakfast will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. Instead of a set charge, the Knights will be accepting free will donations. Proceeds will be donated to Holy Family Parish and School.
Scholarship foundation
hosting Jan. 24 turkey tailgate
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will host a Jan. 24 turkey tailgate in the Marshall High School commons prior to the boys’ basketball gameagainst New Glarus. Purchase a hot turkey sandwich, green bean casserole, potato chips, a cookie and bottled water for $5 or a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and bottled water for $3. Take home containers will be available. Food will be served from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
Waterloo Firemen’s Park
fundraiser set for Jan. 25
Help raise money for Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Firemen’s Park pavilion for Bucket & Q’s 50th Birthday Bash from 3 p.m. to midnight. There will be a 50/50 raffle with a maximum of 200 tickets sold for $20 each. The winner will receive half the pot with the remainder going to the park; all other proceeds will also go to the park. There will also be a bags tournament with a blind partners draw format from 3-8 p.m. Music will be provided by a DJ from 3-8 p.m. followed by Granny Shot who will entertain until midnight. The bar will be open all day and food will be available for purchase. There will be no cover charge.
Library hosting Disney team trivia Jan. 30
Test your knowledge of all things Disney at Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s Jan. 30 team trivia event. Teams may have between two and five members, and the event is open to all ages. Registration is required and can be done on the library’s website.
Marshall School District sets Feb. 5 developmental screening
All children ages 2 1/2 to 5 years old who reside in Marshall who are not currently enrolled in school are invited to a Feb. 5 developmental screening day. The event will be held at the Early Learning Center, 369 School St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration can be completed on the district website or by calling Rene at 608-655-1588 ext. 221.
VFW seeking veteran photos
The Krause-Langer VFW Post is seeking photos of Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville veterans for a Wall of Honor display. Please send a 4x6 or 5x7 photo of the veteran along with their name, rank and dates of service to the VFW Hall at 119 S. Monroe St., Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.