Thursday, Sept. 5
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Sept. 7
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Computer instruction, Marshall Community Library, noon to 2 p.m., drop-in and have library staff assist you with computer basics or specific programs, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Sunday, Sept. 8
Public archaeology dig, 113 Main St. Marshall, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., see what’s buried on the grounds of one of the village’s oldest sites, volunteers will help dig to find pieces of history, all artifacts found will be given to the family who owns the home,for more information contact Laura at 920-626-2192
Monday, Sept. 9
Early literacy story time, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with stories, activities, crafts, and a short movie, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Senior aerobics, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55+, Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost, free
Magic the Gathering tournament, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., card game tournament open to all ages, no entry fee, email tournamentsmagic@gmail.com to register and for more information
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 6 p.m., group will discuss “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak, new members welcome, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Senior lunch, Marshall Community Library, 11:30 a.m., lunch for seniors over 60, call 837-4644 ext. 112 or 121 by 11 a.m. Monday to reserve lunch, meal is followed by an activity or visiting, donations accepted
Wood carving class, Marshall Community Library, 5-7 p.m., free class put on by expert craftsmen from the Capital Area Carvers, no experience necessary, all supplies provided, open to all ages
Paint night, Marshall Community Library, 6 p.m., create a painted piece of art at this free event open to 15 participants, register by calling 608-655-3123
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Senior exercise class, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 10 a.m., call Jane Haldiman at 920-478-2408 for more information
Clark Book Club, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 11 a.m., group will discuss “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak, new members welcome, no registration required, call 920-478-3344 for more information
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Thursday, Sept. 12
Toddler story time, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m., with music, activities and stories, children must be accompanied by an adult, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Saturday, Sept. 14
Maunesha River clean-up day, meet at Langer Park and carpool to the work site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., help clean up blockage in the river, lunch will be provided, to register contact freyr33@gmail.com
Waterloo/Marshall food pantry open, 117 E. Madison St. Waterloo, 9-10 a.m., call Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679 for more information
Toddler play group, Marshall Community Library, 10 a.m. to noon, parents must accompany children, call 608-655-3123 for more information
Marshall Youth Club Bash for Cash, Fireman’s Park Marshall, 5 p.m., fundraiser for the Marshall Youth Club, $60 ticket admits two people for dinner and drinks and entry into the cash raffle, grand prize is $2,000, there will also be multiple other raffles, must be 21 and older to attend, email marshallyouthclubboard@gmail.com to purchase tickets or for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.