Beginning Wednesday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall will suspend all worship services and the building will be closed to non-essential personnel through at least April 4. According to a release from the church, no gatherings or meetings are to take place in the church building during this time. If the closing needs to extend through Easter, all Holy Week and Easter Sunday services and activities will be held later this spring. Sunday School will also not be held.
During this time, weekly sermons and other elements of worship will be posted on the church’s YouTube channel, which can be found by searching Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Marshall WI.
Pastor Nancy Raabe’s daily meditations can be found on the church’s website, holytrinitymarshall.com.
Class materials for “The Psalms of Lament” will posted Wednesdays by 3 p.m. on the “Learning and Service” page of the website. Anyone who wishes to join should send a note to pastor@holytrinity-marshall.com.
Confirmation for 7th and 8th graders will be held online each week until the public schools resume. Class materials may be accessed at holytrinitymarshall.com on the Christian Education page.
People are invited to call Pastor Raabe at 614-214-2639 or the church office at 608-655-4146 for any need or simply to talk.
Additionally, AA meetings at the church have been suspended.
The Second Harvest Food Bank is still scheduled to be held Friday, March 27 from 2-4:30 p.m. Items will be available for curbside pick up.
