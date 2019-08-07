Scholastic Book Fair ends Friday
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a Scholastic book fair through Friday during the library’s regular hours.
Waterloo American Legion to sell
burgers, host car show Friday night
The Waterloo American Legion will hold burger night Friday at its hall on Highway 89. The legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, brats, french fries and onion rings starting at 4:30 p.m. There will also be a car show every Friday in August from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Upcoming teen events at Marshall Community Library
Teens ages 13-17 are invited to take part in free summer reading programs at the Marshall Community Library. Make and eat sweet treats at the candy factory Aug. 10 from 1-2 p.m. Be prepared as the library turns out its lights Aug. 14 when teens can play ghosts in the graveyard, assassin and reflector hunt from 8-9 p.m.
Register for library escape room
Escape the Fairy Tale Aug. 15 at Karl Junginger Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by solving clues and puzzles. Maximum 10 people per team, all ages welcome. Registration required; visit https://tinyurl.com/kjmescaperoom to register
Pokémon Party set for Aug. 20 at the Marshall library
All ages are welcome to attend the Aug. 20 Marshall Community Library Pokémon Party featuring Pokémon crafts, Pokémon snacks, Pokémon games, and a visit from Pikachu from 6-7 p.m. Battle with friends to defeat (or defend) the Pokémon Go gym. Please RSVP by calling 608-655-3123 or emailing staff@marlib.org.
Subway Night to benefit local seniors
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5-8 p.m. The Marshall Subway will donate a portion of their proceeds during that time to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
